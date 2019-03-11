Ethiopian Airlines to ground all B-737 MAX 8 airplanes following deadly crash

(WTOL) - On Sunday, 157 people were killed after a Boeing 737 Max 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed shortly after taking off in Ethiopia.
This was the second deadly crash involving a B-737 Max 8 in months, as 189 people were killed in a crash in October after a 737 operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff.
On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines announced they made the decision to ground all B-737 Max 8 planes until further notice.
The airline grounded the fleet on Sunday following the crash.
“Although we don’t know yet the cause of the accident, we had to decide to ground the particular fleet as an extra safety precaution,” the airline said in a statement.
Ethiopian Airlines says they will release further information on their website as it becomes available.
