DeWine’s proposed funding brings optimism for children services in Ohio rural counties

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Gov. Mike DeWine made good on one of his campaign promises by proposing a 95 percent increase for family and children services, which thrilled the state’s rural family service directors.
Rural counties are optimistic that the additional $74 million could even out the budgeting disparity between them and counties with higher populations.
The director of the Seneca County Department of Jobs and Family Services, Kathy Oliver, said it has been difficult to keep up with the demands on increasing case loads and follow ups.
“It’s been challenging across Ohio with the current funding, and to get all of the things we need to do and complete to keep kids safe," she said.
The funding could also bring in new programs and expand existing ones to help children with multiple needs as well as offer psychological services to parents and support to extended family members.
These new programs could also mean new jobs.
“When you’re looking at what we’re surviving on, we’re bare bones. And there’s not a lot of room for things like peer supports and family supports, and parenting coaches. And those are all kinds of things that in an ideal world we would be able to pair with a case worker to make sure the family gets what they need,” Stephanie Kowal, director of the Ottawa County DJFS, said.
If approved as part of the state budget, the additional funding would then become available for local Jobs and Family Services offices in July.