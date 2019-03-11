2 detained after little girl found dead along Calif. hiking trail; family IDs body

Author: Doug Delony
Published: 4:10 AM CDT March 11, 2019
Updated: 4:31 AM CDT March 11, 2019
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, California — A family has identified the little girl whose body was found along a hiking trail in the Los Angeles area earlier this month, CBS reports.
The body of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones was partially found inside a bag.
Sunday night, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said that two people were detained as persons of interest in the girl’s murder.
The girl's father, Antonio Jones, spoke to CBS L.A. at a vigil for the child on Sunday night. He says the body found has a chipped tooth similar to one that Trinity has and a positive match was made using a family member’s DNA.
The coroner has ruled the death to be a homicide, but they have not released the exact cause of death.
The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a news conference to update the public on the investigation.
