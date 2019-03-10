TPD hosts recruiting event at Police Academy

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Police Department hosted a recruiting event Saturday at at the Police Academy.
Nearly 100 people attended the recruiting informational session held Saturday at the Toledo Police Academy on the campus of Owens Community College.
Anyone who didn’t get a chance to attend can still apply.
The next open application and testing period begins June 1 and ends September 30.
TPD is looking to bring the force to about 700 active officers.
You can go here to start your application process.
