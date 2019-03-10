‘The Punisher’ co-creator Gerry Conway inspires young comic book writers at Fantasticon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Folks who attended Fantasticon in downtown Toledo Sunday have been collecting comic books their whole life—a way to connect with their youth.
Promoter Marty Hirchak said the hobby is healthy, but not as big as it once was for Marvel and DC Comics.
“But what they’re doing is compensating for that with the movies now. Books are still selling for the hardcore fans but even wider audiences when the movies come out,” Hirchak said.
One of the big stars at Fantasticon was Gerry Conway, the co-creator of vigilante character “The Punisher.”
He said that even in the digital age, there will always be an audience for a good comic book.
“The two major companies are rather difficult to get into but fortunately today there are a lot of opportunities to create your own independent comic to something on the web,” Conway said.
Scoot McMahon of Rossford would like to be the next Gerry Conway.
He said he’s already got his foot in the door writing, drawing and getting a publisher of family-friendly comic books based on his “Sami the Samurai Squirrel.”
“It’s just natural for me. I’ve always drawn cartoons since I was a little kid so it’s more about being able to share this with other people and get their reaction and let them enjoy what I enjoy,” McMahon said.
Conway’s advice to McMahon or other ambitious artists and writers is to be passionate about your craft and realize you’ve got a long road ahead of you.
“Some people can make quite a bit of money in the profession. Others are people who are interested in doing it as a career and I’ve done alright,” Conway said.
And judging from the huge crowd at Fantasticon—not a bad career choice.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.