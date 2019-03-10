Morning fire destroys home in Toledo’s Old South End

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There’s not much left of one Toledo home after a fire broke out Sunday morning in the Old South End.
This took place on the 500 block of Eastern Ave. just before 6 a.m.
The damage was so extensive, the home had to be torn down once the flames were put out.
Neighbors tell us they don’t believe anyone was home at the time of the incident.
The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined and remains under investigation.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
