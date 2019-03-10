Mild start to the week before major warm up

TOLEDO (WTOL) -Today’s winds will continue to calm through the evening and overnight as lows drop into the upper 20s and clouds start to move out.
Monday looks to be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday will bring another shot at highs in the 40s and a good deal of sun.
The huge warm up begins Wednesday. Highs will jump into the mid 50s with a few scattered showers.
Thursday temperatures will soar to near 70 degrees with some times of sun and rain. Very strong winds will occur throughout the day!
