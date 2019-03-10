100 ice fishermen trapped on ice rescued Saturday

CATAWBA ISLAND - A close call Saturday for ice fishermen out on Lake Erie.
About 100 of them had to be rescued and taken to Catawba State Park when a crack opened up on the frozen surface.
Weather conditions were perfect to create the ice flow. It was windy, warming up and lake currents treacherous causing some fishermen to plunge into the water.
“Some of them swam. When first got here some people on the other side of the crack were throwing a rope and pulling them across the water, in the water, across the open water,” according to Catawba Island Police Chief John Gangway.
The crack quickly widened from twenty feet to a quarter mile.
EMA crews from across Ottawa County and the U.S. Coast Guard plucked the stranded fishermen off the floe.
An air boat was deployed to get those who were not able to get across the open water when the ice opened up.
Scores of people could be seen walking back to shore carrying their fishing gear.
Ice fishing is a popular sport here but it’s always recommended you take precautions.
“We always suggest talking to local ice guides and bait ships. They know the ice conditions. Some guys go out in airboats that are safer. They know whether it’s safe out there,” added Chief Gangway.
As for the fishermen, they were wet and cold but nobody was injured or had to be hospitalized.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.