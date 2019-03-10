1 dead following head-on collision in Swanton

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One man is dead following a head-on collision in Swanton Sunday afternoon.
This happened on North Main Street, southeast of Fulton Street just before 1:30 p.m.
Peter Nagan, 60, of Swanton was traveling northwest on North Main Street when he went left of center and struck a Ford Fusion, driven by Elizabeth Hauenstein of Toledo, head on.
Both vehicles were forced off of the roadway and into a yard.
Nagan was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:19 p.m.
Hauenstein was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center with minor injuries.
A passenger in Hauenstein’s car, Richard Hauenstein, was also taken to the UT Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A possible medical condition for Nagan appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but the passenger in Hauenestein’s car was not.
This crash is still under investigation. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.