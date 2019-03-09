Soaking Rain Tonight to Blustery Winds Tomorrow

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Widespread rain moves in near sunset and continues overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with temperatures rising through the 40s. Rain will start to taper off after midnight as winds begin to howl. Wind gusts up to 45 mph with up to 1 inch of rain is possible.
Sunday will start off cloudy and breezy. Winds gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Temperatures will start to drop through the low 40s and upper 30s through the afternoon.
Next Week: A huge warm up arrives mid-week with highs soaring through the 50s and 60s!
