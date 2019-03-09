R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

Kelly, who was ordered taken into custody on Wednesday by a judge after Kelly said he didn't have the entire amount he owed, briefly spoke with reporters, telling them: "I promise you, we're going to straighten all this stuff out." He said that was all he could say, a stark contrast to a nationally televised broadcast that aired earlier in the week in which he cried and ranted about being "assassinated" by allegations of sexual abuse that led to criminal charges last month.