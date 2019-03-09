One person injured in crash on I-75 near Buck Road exit, three lanes closed

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a commercial vehicle crash on I-75 near milepost 198 in Wood County.
At least one injury has been reported. There is no word on the condition of the victim.
Troopers on scene say three lanes of travel are closed on the northbound side of the roadway.
There were no reports of any HAZMAT materials spilled as a result of the crash.
Drivers should proceed with caution through the area.
A detour will be established and traffic will be diverted towards at Buck Road.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more details are confirmed.
