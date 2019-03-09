Millions of grant dollars coming to East Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Millions of grant dollars have been awarded to help lift low-income families out of poverty in East Toledo.
"It's another piece of the coming back of East Toledo,” Councilman Peter Ujvagi said.
That's the hopeful message leaders say $2.3 million is creating for Toledo's east side. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded a Jobs Plus Initiative Grant to the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.
Community members are not blind to Lucas County’s high poverty rate, 25 percent, one of the highest of Ohio counties. And East Toledo has the highest number of public housing units, with 76 percent of working-age adults facing unemployment.
"Some of the challenges that many folks in this area and the community experience are based on economics, based on lack of understanding and support and education,” Elgin Rogers said, chairman of Pathway.
His organization will be providing job readiness training to the grant’s recipients. The Jobs Plus Initiative seeks to help public housing residents overcome challenges like Rogers describes. Recipients will have access to job training skills, higher-paying job opportunities, and other resources. All this to put the East Side’s low-income families on a path to financial stability.
"To be in a position to be able to move out of public housing projects, and to be able to contribute to the community in a very strong way,” Ujvagi said of the grant’s goals.
Ravine Park Village and Birmingham Terrace are the two LMHA residences that will implement the Jobs Plus Initiative. Local partners like the YMCA will provide youth employment opportunities, while the Zepf Center will provide supportive services, among other local organizations.
"If there isn’t a job associated with that, then the opportunities to really be in a sustained and a good situation moving forward, then they’re going to end up in trouble and that cycle of poverty will continue,” Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak said.
LMHA is one of four public housing authorities nationwide to win the coveted grant. Other recipient housing authorities include those in Los Angeles and San Joaquin, CA, and Gainesville, FL. Leaders hope to start seeing the grant dollars’ impact late this summer.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.