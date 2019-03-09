Friday Night Lenten fish fries are back

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s billed as the best Friday night Lenten fish fry in Toledo.
Fried fish, baked fish, even fried shrimp for an extra fee. Macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza—the list goes on.
All of this happening at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
“Delicious” is how Dave Hill describes the feast.
Back in the kitchen 800 pounds of fish will be prepared and served. Out in the cafeteria the lines are long.
“It’s always good food, the friendship, always a good time to be here” said regular Les McLaughlin.
Jane Hunter is the one feeding the big crowd in the food line. When she volunteered at the first fry in in 1995 it wouldn’t be that unusual for a thousand people to show up.
But not anymore.
“Now it’s dwindled down to maybe 400 to 500 people on a good night. That’s because of the competition. Everybody else having their fish fry," she said.
Debbi Hill added there’s one thing that keeps bringing people back: Tradition.
In addition, the knowledge of all the money raised will be pumped back into OLPH programs and activities is another reason.
Some may consider this fish fry, the best in Toledo.
“Well I mean we have a great community. We have a lot of fun. We have a great selection fried fresh in the house. Just can’t get any better than that” according to Jen Faust who is in charge of the fry.
There’s Lenten fish fries taking place all over the Toledo Catholic Diocese.
A list of where to find them, cost, hours and menu items, can be found here.
