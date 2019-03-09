Former Miss Teenager Lotte Van der Zee dies at 20

View this post on Instagram

Onze parel, ons alles is op woensdagavond 6 maart om 22:47 overleden. Het is super onwerkelijk dat onze lieve Lotte er niet meer is. Onze harten zijn gebroken💔 Nogmaals willen we jullie allemaal bedanken voor alle steun en hartverwarmende berichten. ——————————————————————————- Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken💔 We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages.