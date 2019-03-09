Eastwood leaders have a plea for drivers after bus accident

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Drivers ignoring bus signals is becoming far too common.
On Thursday students in an Eastwood bus were hit by a car that was cited for not stopping, the accident is still under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
While all seven students on the bus were okay, school leaders are urging you to help them keep kids safe.
It was a scary site Thursday as an Eastwood bus driver was stopping along State Route 25. All of a sudden, a car driving behind the bus failed to stop and became lodged under the bus for a period. This all happening with children inside the bus.
"It is very scary when you get that phone call because until you know that all your kids are safe there's a lot of anxiety that goes into it," said Brent Welker, Eastwood Local Schools superintendent.
While all the students were safe, the driver of the car that hit the bus did have moderate injuries. This accident is just one of the many times drivers fail to follow the laws regarding school buses on the road.
"It is not uncommon for us to have one or two every bus run where people are passing buses that have their arms out," said Welker.
"It's very frustrating," said Crystal Burke, mother of an Eastwood Kindergartener.
Parents like Crystal said drivers need to be more alert. She is a former bus driver and knows how many drivers don’t lookout for kids.
"It happens all across the United States,” said Burke. “People don't pay attention or just don't care. You know they forget that kids are our future."
School leaders ask you to think of their students. Consider their safety, slow down when you see yellow lights, stop when they are red and never pass a stopped bus with their lights on.
"We were fortunate yesterday and we understand that,” said Superintendent Welker. ”Let's just hope that maybe we don't have to learn a tougher lesson as a society."
Already people across the state are fighting for stricter punishments for offenders, but Eastwood officials also want more public awareness as they fight to keep students safe.
