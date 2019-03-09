Don Yi thanks the community for their help in bringing him home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The local restaurant owner who was stuck in South Korea for almost a month, is back home.
He's an American Veteran who found himself restricted from returning to the United States. And now Don Yi, the owner of the Tea tree in Perrysburg, is reflecting on the crazy experience that has forever changed his life.
Last month while in South Korea for his father’s funeral, Don Yi was told he could not leave the country because he had not served his proper time in the Korean military.
“There’s a warrant for your arrest. And I'm like a warrant for my arrest? For what?” said Yi.
He spent a night in Korean prison, which to his surprise wasn’t that bad.
“Well, this is a foreign country to me and I don’t know what their jails are like. And actually Korean jail is quite comfortable. It’s like a living room almost, except there’s no furniture, the floor is heated and they actually have snacks there for you,” said Yi.
Despite having no money or place to stay, Don said he enjoyed learning about his native land and had a good experience with those in South Korea. But one of his biggest concerns though was how his restaurant in Perrysburg would stay afloat. He credits that to his hardworking staff and supportive community.
“I am overwhelmed by how supportive people and this community can be,” said Yi.
He specifically thanked local Perrysburg council member Haraz Ghanbari, along with Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman for helping him get home. And as soon as he got home on Monday, the first thing he asked for, was a chalupa!
“They were coming to pick me up and they were like ‘what do you want?’ and I was like make sure you have some Taco Bell in there. I haven’t had taco bell in about a month,” said Yi.
