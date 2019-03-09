1 dead in crash on I-75 near Buck Road exit

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on IR 75, near mile post 198, in Rossford Friday night.
At around 8:30 p.m., a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Matthew S. Foreman, 41, of Toledo was traveling north on IR 75 in the middle lane. A 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Colin Waterfield, 63, of Ontario, was also traveling north on IR 75 in the middle lane, ahead of the Explorer.
Waterfield began to slow down due to traffic ahead when the Explorer rear-ended him. Both vehicles came to rest in the middle lane.
Both Foreman and his daughter, who was in the passenger’s seat, were trapped in the vehicle. They had to be extricated by mechanical means. They were both were transported to St. Vincent Hospital by EMS.
Foreman dead at the hospital. His daughter suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Waterfield was not injured.
All individuals involved in this crash were wearing their seat belts. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.
The incident hits close to home for those of us here at WTOL. Foreman was our own Kristi Leigh’s brother.
Kristi has released this statement in regards to the incident:
"I’ve always wanted to come to you as my most authentic self, so I feel the need to share my very personal loss with you. I think in due time, I will find some comfort and peace when I return to work being able to visualize some understanding beyond the camera.
Last night, I reported the news of my brother’s passing without even knowing it yet, during our FOX 36, 10 p.m. broadcast.
At 10 p.m., we broke news of an accident on I-75, near Buck Rd. Within the next half hour, I discovered this news involved my family. My brother and his daughter were in the vehicle.
I rushed to the hospital to find out my brother did not make it. I’m thankful my niece is as well as can be expected.
I’ve delivered news of tragic accidents countless times over the past decade. This is just the beginning of a now greater understanding of just how tragic each and every sad story is you’ve trusted us to share. And so now I share mine with you.
We’ve lost a beloved brother, son, father of three and husband. Our hearts are broken, we miss him dearly already, but we praise God for his assurance that Matthew is with Jesus and we will see him again!
Thank you so much for your prayers, understanding and support in this difficult time. “
This is a developing story which will be updated as more details are confirmed.
