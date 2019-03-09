Checkpoint to take place on Wooster St. in BG

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Bowling Green Police Department, the Bowling Green State University Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday night on Wooster Street in Bowling Green.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.
If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.
