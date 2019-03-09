BGSU students celebrate International Women’s Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Girl power was all over the Bowling Green State University campus Friday as students celebrated International Women’s Day.
In the student union, a panel of international students spoke about the challenges women face in their native country.
“This should be a collective movement essentially. Women we have issues literally all over the world so we wanted to bring women together all over the world to share these stories,” said organizer Cindy Toscano.
Students from different countries ranging from Afghanistan to Austria spoke about why we should celebrate women. Toscano has been in the Peace Corps and personally seen the struggles many women in other countries face on a day to day basis.
“I served two years in the Dominican republic and a following year in Liberia West Africa and I was actually working with a women’s group in Liberia so I understand the power of educating a woman,” said Toscano.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.