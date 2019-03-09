Authorities perform water rescue off of Catawba Island

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Another close call for fishermen on Lake Erie, when many as 100 people were hustled off the ice near Catawba State park Saturday morning.
This happened after a crack opened up on the frozen covering.
The Ottawa County Sheriff, Put-in Bay Rescue, Danbury Twp. Port Clinton and other emergency responders including the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene to help the stranded fishermen to safety.
There are no known injuries according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.
An air boat was deployed to get to those who were not able to get across the open water that developed when the ice opened up. Scores of people could be seen walking back to shore pulling their sleds filled with fishing gear. The U.S. Coast from Detroit had also sent a helicopter and was ferrying fishermen back to Catawba
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said that as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning everyone was off the ice and safe.
A witness on the scene, Nick James, told us that everyone is OK and that nobody was submerged.
James sent us this video of the rescue.
A separate witness on the scene, James C. Dubbert, caught drone footage of the event.
This story is developing.
