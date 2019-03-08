Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia

Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
March 8, 2019 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) -- Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died of pneumonia.

Appearing Friday in a video that aired on ABC's "The View," Goldberg told the audience she had pneumonia in both lungs.

Goldberg said: “I came very, very close to, ah, leaving the Earth.” She appeared in good condition but said she is still not moving around as fast as she’d like.

The 63-year-old thanked the audience for their good wishes and says she can't wait to return to "The View."

Goldberg has been absent from the talk show, which she co-hosts, since February 6. She did not say when she’ll be back.

