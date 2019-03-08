Sylvania buses behind schedule due to excessive illness

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - Sylvania Elementary school buses could be running late Friday morning.
According to superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske, this is due to excessive illness with the school’s bus drivers.
The Sylvania school district is not the only one dealing with a spike of illnesses.
We told you earlier this week Christ the King in west Toledo closed for a couple of days to disinfect the school.
Toledo Public Schools has also seen an increase in students and staff being out due to illness.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.