Soaking showers and blustery winds this weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This morning starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper teens with mostly cloudy skies.
A few stray flurries are possible south and west of Toledo, toward Defiance and Findlay. However, most will stay completely dry today, with highs in the mid 30s.
Clouds decrease through the afternoon and evening. Tonight, skies will clear out as lows fall toward 20 degrees.
Saturday starts off chilly and stays cold for much of the day. A strong breeze will start to pick up off of Lake Erie, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain will move in by evening, with Toledo seeing steady showers near sunset.
Temperatures will only climb through the 40s late into the evening, as soaking down pours and a stray thunderstorm blow through. Much of the day will be cold.
Sunday will begin with lingering showers, but the rain threat will clear by late morning.
Temperatures will start to fall into the low 40s and upper 30s by afternoon with blustery winds gusting up to 35 mph.
