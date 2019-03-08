Police considering modified Police Academy

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are considering implementing a modified police academy for officers who already have experience in law enforcement. It’s a move that would increase the number of skilled officers joining the force in 2020.
Yet leaders say they need enough interested officers to make a modified academy worth it.
"We've had a lot of interest from lateral officers in the past. We haven't had enough to regularly have a modified class, so we saw some interest, and now we're just trying to push it a little bit,” Lt. Kevan Toney with Toledo Police said.
As Toledo Police gear up to recruit the officers of 2020, they're pursuing different ways to boost the department's overall numbers. Lateral recruiting offers a way for Toledo Police to gain officers with previous experience on the job. Eligible officers come from smaller departments in Ohio, so they're OPOTA (Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy) certified.
A modified academy would last just six weeks, teaching lateral recruits the ins and outs of TPD policies and methods, instead of starting recruits from scratch. Trainers at the academy say TPD offers a lot of specialized training and upward movement for lateral recruits, from federal taskforces to SWAT to other opportunities. Most smaller departments can't offer the same resources. Yet leaders say it's not just a win for recruits.
"It's getting people with some experience and getting them in quickly, out on the streets, and helping with our numbers. That's where we're really hurting,” Lt. Sean Jones of the Toledo Police Academy said.
Chief Kral has said he'd like to see our police force sit around 700 for a city of Toledo's size. Currently we're sitting at roughly 50 less than that number.
If you’re currently working for a police department in Ohio and are interested in lateral recruiting, you can go here and fill out an interest card. TPD will be hosting information sessions
