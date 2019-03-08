Monroe family of 4 loses pets in overnight house fire

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Monroe family was rushed out of their home after it went up in flames early Friday morning.
This happened on the 600 block of E. Second St. sometime around 3:30 a.m.
Firemen on the scene said that there were heavy flames coming from the back of the home when they arrived.
Four people were inside the home, including two children. They all managed to get out safely. The two children were checked out on the scene by medics.
The home suffered some major damage and the family lost all of their pets in the fire.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
