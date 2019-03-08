Greater I-75 project into downtown Toledo has further closures and local impact

SOUTH TOLEDO (WTOL) - The ramps from Collingwood to I-75 will be shutting down Friday night for the next year and a half.
Crews were supposed to begin that work at 8 p.m. but have pushed it up to 6 p.m. to be certain they’ll be done before the rain comes in on Saturday.
But with this project, there's much, much more.
The ramp from northbound 75 to Collingwood Boulevard will be closed through November.
The Northbound on-ramp at South Avenue will be closed for just 60 days.
Emerald Avenue between Oliver and Logan will close for 510 days, and Segur Avenue between Sumner and Bloomfield is closing for 510 days.
Those closures are so that work happening on the bridges above won't be dangerous for drivers.
“Father had had the experience of people calling in and asking where are you at? And he says, well, you know the address of the church. He says, we’ve been out here for 45 minutes trying to find a road that goes into where the church is at," Arturo Quintero, Finance Committee Chair and Chair of the August Festival at St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church off of St. Clair said.
Long distance travelers are a concern for the good people at St. Peter and Paul's because they host one of the only Spanish language services in our entire region.
This five-year-long project is meant to make it more attractive to come to south and downtown Toledo.
Some area businesses are looking forward to the improvements.
Jason Teal, Manager of His and Hers Auto is one of them.
“It’s good for the city. Get the roads all squared away and get it all taken care of," he said.
Others are concerned about accessibility especially for those from out of town.
Church leaders said they’ve already seen a financial impact as less people are coming since City Park was shut down and are calling for better planning and signage.
“Not only does it impact our church, it impacts St. John’s Lutheran Church, it impacts Leaper’s Printing, it impacts the Latinos Club. There’s a few things in this area that are business related that need individuals to know exactly the location," Quintero said.
All in all, the estimated cost of this project is $158.7 million.
The Dorr Street bridge over 75 that closed recently to be rebuilt is also a part of this project.
Despite the fact that the DiSalle Bridge is the next stretch of 75 adjacent to this project, it is separate, but will be going on at the same time.
