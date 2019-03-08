Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of March 8

Tap the kegs, pop the cans and get ready to experience one of the best winter events of the year - the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest! The 2019 All-Star Winter Brewfest will be the BIGGEST Brewfest ever, showcasing pours from over 70 breweries from around the country (a new Brewfest record). Fifth Third Field’s unique setting adds an element of fun for beer beginners and enthusiasts to sample the liquid offerings of more than 300 craft beers and ciders. Rounding out the All-Star Winter Brewfest experience is music, food and a souvenir sample cup. Additional taste tickets will be available for purchase on the main concourse.