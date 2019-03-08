Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of March 8

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Need help planning your weekend? Take a look at this long list full of fun activities in the 419 that you can participate in.
Friday, March 8
Friday | EPIC Bootlegger Bash | Maumee Bay Brewing Co. Warehouse | 7 - 11 p.m.
Calling all moonshiners, mobsters and flappers. Join EPIC Toledo for a classic speakeasy style at our Bootlegger Bash. They are opening a secret blind tiger for one night only at the Maumee Bay Brewing Company Warehouse. Invite your coworkers and friends to enjoy a night of 20s style entertainment, food and signature drinks. Limited tickets are available.
- Tickets: EPIC Member $30, General Admission $40
Friday | Best of Toledo Party | The Premier | 6:30 p.m. - 11:59 p.m.
Join Toledo’s Elite Party with free swag, music, food, strong drinks and local celebrities.
- Reserve your tickets or table at 419-244-9859
Friday - Sunday | Monster Jam | Huntington Center
Monster Jam® is adrenaline-charged family entertainment providing jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that promises to always leave fans entertained. Monster Jam events feature some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D, El Toro Loco® and many more. World-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that will put families on the edge of their seats and leave them craving more of this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!
- Friday 7 p.m.
- Saturday 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Tickets: $15 - $45
Saturday, March 9
Saturday | All-Star Winter Brew Fest | Fifth Third Field | 4 - 9 p.m.
Tap the kegs, pop the cans and get ready to experience one of the best winter events of the year - the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest! The 2019 All-Star Winter Brewfest will be the BIGGEST Brewfest ever, showcasing pours from over 70 breweries from around the country (a new Brewfest record). Fifth Third Field’s unique setting adds an element of fun for beer beginners and enthusiasts to sample the liquid offerings of more than 300 craft beers and ciders. Rounding out the All-Star Winter Brewfest experience is music, food and a souvenir sample cup. Additional taste tickets will be available for purchase on the main concourse.
- All tickets already purchased for the original January 19 date will be honored.
Saturday | Spring Fling | The Toledo Club | 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Spring Fling is back at the Toledo Club!
- Location: First floor of Toledo Club
- Attire: Springy (casual)
- Registration: $10 at the door
- Entertainment: Last Born Sons (back by popular demand)
- Bar: Cash bar
Saturday | Free Family Concert: Spoleto Festival USA | Toledo Museum of Art | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Create music-inspired artwork then listen and sing along at the 11 a.m. concert in the GlasSalon. Hosted by violinist Geoff Nuttall of Spoleto Festival USA, this informal concert for all ages is sure to be fun and memorable. Spoleto Festival USA, one of America’s major performing arts festivals, will bring a fresh perspective on classical chamber music to the Toledo Museum of Art. The FREE Family Concert is hosted by Cynthia and Ron Thompson.
Saturday | Archery & Fireside S’mores | Westwinds Metropark | 1 p.m.
Ready, aim, fire! Explore the sport of archery with a try-it program, refine your skills with a class, and enjoy fun themed shoots throughout the year.
- Fee: $4, Reservations, Code 105502102
- Register online: If you are unable to register online, please call 419-407-9700 Customer Service department. Space is limited.
- Must register all participants
- Dogs are not permitted
- All equipment provided
Sunday, March 10
Sunday | Second-Sunday Jazz Brunch | Rasa Restaurant & Bar | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Second Sunday Jazz Brunch Series will feature some incredible Toledo based jazz musicians on the second Sunday of every month!
- No tickets needed. Free Admission.
