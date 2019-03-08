Firefighter brings underwater ice rescue training to TFRD after training in UP

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One member of Toledo Fire and Rescue’s water rescue team is now trained to save you, should you ever become trapped under the ice. The water rescue team wants to make sure they’re prepared to handle any dangers in, on, or under the water.
"I like to do things that not many other people do. Only 400ths of a percent of the earth's population dive. So even fewer dive underneath the ice,” Lt. Aaron Frisch of TFRD’s water rescue team said.
Lt. Aaron Frisch is now trained in what no other Toledo fire fighter can do: Underwater ice rescue.
Just last month, he ventured into the frozen tundra of Michigan’s upper peninsula to dive in Lake Superior for two days.
"It was kinda cool to look up and see the under-side of the ice. The visibility was absolutely crystal clear. So that was phenomenal,” Frisch said.
Frisch will now be training the rest of Station 5′s water rescue crew to dive under the ice. Currently, the water rescue team is trained in surface ice rescues, but not those underwater.
Frisch says it's not a matter of if they need to rescue someone who becomes trapped under the ice. It's a matter of when.
"There’s water all over the place. People ice fish and people ride their snowmobiles and their four-wheelers and walk and ice skate on all of these bodies of water. If they’re not careful, the ice will crack and break underneath them, and then is what we are trained to do and will be training to do,” Frisch said.
Now as spring approaches, Lt. Frisch said the ice around our area is too thin for underwater training right now. Yet he plans to be out training under the ice with first responders next season.
