Findlay residents fed up with uncollected trash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Findlay residents were frustrated Friday morning, as their garbage went uncollected.
The issues began when G.I.B.S. Sanitation abruptly closed, with no notice to residents. This left dozens in Findlay with trash piling up.
The city doesn’t contract out a specific pickup service, residents are responsible for getting their own.
Until the residents who used G.I.B.S. can find a replacement service, city leaders say residents and businesses impacted must keep their trash off the curbs.
“You know, if they would have notified us last week that they weren’t going to be able to pick up, we would have gotten on the ball faster and maybe found somebody that was willing to replace them. But, we’re producing every day, so we need some place to get rid of the trash," said Bill Wolf, president of Wolfies Group Incorporated.
Findlay’s mayor Christina Muryn said they’re working to find out what residents need to do with the bins left behind.
