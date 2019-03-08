Findlay named top micropolitan city in Ohio

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Site Selection Magazine has chosen Findlay as the top micropolitan city in Ohio for the fifth straight year.
That’s a fancy word for a small town with a population between 10,000 to 50,000.
They celebrated the news Thursday night at an event sponsored by the group Findlay Hancock County Economic Development and 2018 numbers are impressive; 30 projects, $200 million in investments and 1,200 new jobs.
“Findlay in fact is a model. People are asking me, people here ‘What is the Findlay formula?,’” according to Site Selection Magazine editor Gary Daughters.
What it is is collaboration and commitment to community.
“Where we’re able to get the county commissioners, major township trustees, business community all together, get in the same direction and solve a problem. Trying to make investment easy,” said Tim Mayle of Findlay Hancock County Economic Development.
Last year Ohio produced more top 100 micropolitans than any other state at 17.
One of them was Defiance. But Findlay’s ability to get everybody on the same page is what makes it tops in Ohio.
“Talent. Findlay has a wonderful education system, a great university, great work ethic and that adds up to a fabulous work force” added Daughters.
The Findlay formula. A secret to success leaders here hope to share with other micropolitans.
