Director Brian P. Kennedy to leave the Toledo Museum of Art

Kennedy expanded the museum’s purpose of art education by launching a visual literacy initiative, in which the TMA collection is used to teach people of all ages and backgrounds to read, comprehend and write visual language. The curriculum developed as part of this initiative, The Art of Seeing Art™, formed the foundation for TMA’s teacher professional development workshops, staff training and the Center of Visual Expertise (COVE), its business consultancy in safety and hazard recognition, among other programs.