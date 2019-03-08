Common Treehouse nears completion at Cannaley Treehouse Village

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s not at the Ewok Village, it’s actually the expansion of Oak Openings at Beach Ridge Area where the Cannaley Treehouse Village is coming alive.
One of the main features of the Cannaley Treehouse Village is the Common Treehouse that you’ll be able to rent out for the day. So if you’re planning a small party, this is a great idea!
With the help of Nelson Treehouse and Supply, the Metroparks are using unique, custom hardware to build the treehouses.
They’ll be plenty of ways you can enjoy the treehouse village, like the six or four-person treehouses or one of the three tent platforms so you can camp out in the trees.
And when you’re visiting, make sure to take notice of the detailed craftsmanship of all the treehouses.
Being at the treehouses will bring out the kid and all of us! The inspiration for the village was to do something that hasn’t been done at any other park.
And of course, when you’re up in the trees, don’t forget to take in the view.
This project will cost $1.5 million but guess what, it’s all privately funded by donations for you to enjoy.
All of this built by the Metroparks construction crew.
It’ll be ready for you to experience in 2020, so mark your calendars and get ready to Go, 419!
For more information on the Cannaley Treehouse Village go to the Toledo Metroparks website.
