City league coaches worry regulations could make youth sports too expensive

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Inner city youth league coaches are worried that new regulations that could be introduced here in Toledo could turn away coaches and players.
It was the topic of a meeting today that lasted three and a half hours.
Toledo City Council is looking to include background checks, CPR, First Aid, Concussion protocol training and two different types of insurance as requirements for volunteers and coaches that use city parks. Many coaches think this measure would drive away potential coaches who are already stretching their time and bank accounts or made mistakes early in life.
“A lot of these kids look up to us as father figures, like I said, I know I still got kids that call me coach and they’re 25- 30 years old,” Coach Chris Boles said.
"I feed them, I take them home, I'm the chauffeur, you know, so I provide different titles that I don't get acknowledged or paid for," Pastor Chris McBrayer said.
They say adding background checks, more training and insurance is a lot to ask of volunteers that have already sacrifices work hours and family time to coach in a city youth league.
"This right here would bring great economic hardship not just to the program, but to the children themselves," Coach Clyde Phillips said.
City Councilwoman Dr. Cecelia Adams said these requirements shouldn’t take too much more work, or money.
"We have calculated for about $35 when you consider what's free and online and what's discounted, you can have everything you need as a coach for any sport," Adams said.
That would be the cost for each volunteer, plus insurance that ranges from about $70 to $100 per team based on the city's research, but Clyde Phillips says that's still a stretch for an inner city youth team.
"We take away from our families and we put it to these kids, there's nothing extra there to pay for something even as basic as insurance," Phillips said.
Even then, every coach WTOL spoke to at the meeting is willing to work with the council to find a compromise.
"I'm willing to meet in the middle and provide some expertise because I've been doing this for quite some time," Pastor McBrayer said.
Councilwoman Adams said that she is taking into account what was discussed at Thursday’s meeting. She plans on making tweaks to the legislation. The new version should be available by the end of this week.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.