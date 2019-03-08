Alex Trebek’s diagnosis sparks discussion and hope for some

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The news of Alex Trebek’s pancreatic cancer shocked the nation. People have flooded social media with many messages for the beloved Jeopardy! Host, but locally some are deeply affected by the news. While there is disbelief and sadness, they also say there’s a message of support and hope.
It's the announcement that's sparking a serious conversation about a cancer that puts thousands in jeopardy every year.
“My heart broke for Alex Trebek,” said Jackie Cummins, a cancer survivor.
“It’s just a huge surprise, it’s very stunning,” said John Presloid, a former Jeopardy! Contestant.
So many have been surprised by his video announcement released Wednesday, including John Presloid who was a contestant on Jeopardy! for five days.
“He’s funny,” said the University of Toledo research assistant. “You really get a sense that he gets to know the contestants as well as he can and kind of jokes with them after the matches and he’s just very fun.”
While so many have been struck by his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis, others who have faced similar battles say he inspired them.
“I was proud of him and I was appreciative that he spoke so honestly about cancer,” said Jackie Cummins development coordinator with the Victory Center.
Jackie Cummins was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. She underwent surgery, chemo and radiation . She said it was what one of America’s favorite TV show host’s said after his diagnosis in the now viral video that she believes will help others battling cancer.
“I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics of this disease,” said Alex Trebek in the video posted to social media.
While Jackie knows all too well how hard it can be, she’s hopeful his message and fight will spark change, research and hope for so many others battling alongside the Jeopardy! host.
"It of course shines a light on cancer and we hope that that also means that support, love and encouragement comes for anyone who is facing that journey themselves, " said Cummins.
Jackie says she never let cancer slow her down and she’s glad Alex Trebek isn’t let that happen to him either. He promised to keep working on the show we all love, even joked he has a three-year contract..
John Presloid says if anyone can beat this deadly cancer it's the man who's graced our TV's and hearts for so many years.
John and other former Jeopardy contestants are working on a fundraiser in Alex Trebek’s honor.
Jackie encourages those battling cancer to take advantage of the resources around them like the Victory Center. She says it truly made a difference in her battle against breast cancer and they want anyone who’s fighting cancer.
You can learn more about pancreatic cancer here.
