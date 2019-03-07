Zoo to host ‘Teddy Bear Care Fair’ to provide check-ups, repairs on stuffed animal friends

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Most of us remember that favorite thing we just had to have with us at all times when we were kids - whether it be a blanket, toy or stuffed animal.
Unfortunately, our favorite things see more wear and tear than something we don’t use every day, and most likely look a little ragged.
But good news for kids: the Toledo Zoo can help look new again.
The Zoo invites visitors to bring their favorite stuffed pal to the Teddy Bear Care Fair on March 23.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Zoo volunteers will provide check-ups and cosmetic repairs at the workshop at Nature’s Neighborhood to ensure all stuffed friends are fixed up and fit for another year of fun.
The event is included with Zoo admission.
Find more information on the Zoo’s website.
