Wood County Deputies respond to crash involving school bus, another vehicle

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a school bus crash on State Route 25 near Midway Animal Hospital.
The crash involves a bus and another vehicle.
Crews say at least one person in the other vehicle is injured.
There were seven students on the bus at the time of the crash. None were injured.
Some parents came to the scene to pick up their children, while the others were transferred to another bus.
Deputies say the crash is under investigation, but it appears the bus was stopped and the car did not yield.
The road was not closed due to the crash.
This is a developing story. We will update this story on-air and online as more details are confirmed.
