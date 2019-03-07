Vintage boats get new life in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Maumee River looks pretty frozen and desolate these days, and the boating season appears to be a long way off - but not for everyone.
The sounds of power and hand tools echo through the shop of the Ramsey Brothers Restorations Service near downtown Toledo. In this somewhat obscure shop on 20th Street is where the month of March means it’s time to get a small fleet of wooden vintage watercraft ready to ply the waters before summer.
Dave Ramsey says they are working on a 17 foot 1937 Chris Craft this week as they remove the mahogany planking and the deck from the boat so the wood can be replaced. The boat had undergone severe damage when the heater malfunctioned in a storage area.
“It was 110 degrees for seven days in there. It got cooked and the wooden began to split.” said Ramsey, who works daily in the shop with his brother Scott and their father. They also have a crew of other helpers.
While many boat repairs places in the area are also busy, what makes the Ramseys service unique is that they specialize in the antique and classic wooden boats from the 1920′s through the 70′s.
They have been doping this for years, and Scott Ramsey says the family has always had an interest in these classic beauties after they got their first Lyman boats. The Lyman Boat company was located in Sandusky and turned out thousands of beautiful wooden models that are still in use today.
Another boat they are working on for an owner in Minnesota is a 1925 Brainerd Robbins, originally built in Toledo. It needed a new convertible top and the Ramseys have built a reputation on being able to hand craft replacement components for the vintage craft when those parts are now longer available.
It’s not an easy task, and it’s not cheap for the people who want these type of marine preservations. So why do they do it?
"You’ve got to have a level of love and enthusiasm, because it doesn’t always make sense,” said Scott Ramsey.
The Ramseys too have that same passion for these legends of the lakes. One of their passions has been restoring the famous and fast Dart boats that were once made in Toledo during the 1920′s and 30′s.
The Ramseys not only restore them, but are interested in reprising the brand and the wood look with fiberglass. A clone hybrid of a Dart speedboat is currently under construction in their shop. and being remade.
A visit to the Ramsey boat shop offers a lesson not just in the boat business, but boat history. Every boat has a story and when they are “docked” together on boat frames, it becomes a sort of working museum where these artifacts of the lakes are given new life so they can be returned to the waves of summer where they belong.
