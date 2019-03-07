Temperatures slowly rise, bringing chance of weekend rain

TOLEDO (WTOL) - All week we have been saying it will warm up on the weekend so it can rain. The timing looks to be very late Saturday and into Saturday night for the heaviest showers.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold. Lows will be in the low teens.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny, lighter winds. Highs will be near freezing.
FRIDAY: There is a chance of light snow, along with a possible mix with raindrops. Highs reach the mid 30s.
SATURDAY: Most of the day will be dry and breezy. Rain will become likely after sunset and may become heavy at times into the night. Highs will be around 50 near midnight.
SUNDAY: A blustery day with scattered rain showers. Temperatures should reach the 40s.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.