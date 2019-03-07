Police respond to active shooter at hotel in Rockford, Illinois

Author: TEGNA Staff
Published: 11:45 AM EST March 7, 2019
Updated: 11:45 AM EST March 7, 2019
Authorities are on the scene of an active shooter situation in Rockford, Illinois.
Rockford police said on Twitter that the incident took place at N. Bell School Road and urged residents to avoid the area. CBS Chicago say the hotel is called the Extended Stay Hotel in Rockford.
Witnesses have told ABC 7 Chicago that a local officer may have been shot, but the officer’s condition is unknown.
