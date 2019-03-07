Newly-hatched invasive grass carp found in Maumee River

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Illinois says it will work with federal officials and other states on a strategy for fortifying a lock and dam to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan. Gov. Bruce Rauner has sent letters to his counterparts in the Great Lakes region proposing negotiations toward an agreement on using the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet to block the path of the invasive fish. A federal plan has divided the region's eight states. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File) (John Flesher)