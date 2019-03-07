Former TPD officer charged with possession of stolen firearm

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A former Toledo police officer was charged in federal court with possession of a stolen firearm on Thursday.
Delta resident Curtis Stone, 56, was found in possession of a Taurus .380-caliber pistol on Dec. 4 of 2018 that was previously recorded as being destroyed by the Toledo Police Department.
According to the court affidavit:
- Toledo police officers removed a loaded Canik 9 mm pistol during a traffic stop in September 2018. Officers charged an occupant of the car with having a weapon under disability since he had previous convictions for drug and gang offenses.
- An ATF task force officer investigated the incident and discovered the firearm had previously been recovered by Toledo police in 2015 and marked as destroyed in February 2016 by Stone, who was assigned to the Toledo Police Department’s property room at the time.
- Toledo police obtained and executed a search warrant for Stone’s residence in Delta on December 4, 2018. They recovered the Taurus .380-caliber pistol, ten miscellaneous magazines for firearms, miscellaneous ammunition and two Toledo Police Department evidence tags/labels.
- The Taurus pistol found in Stone’s home was previously recorded in Toledo Police Department property room records by Stone as having been destroyed.
“Any time a former police officer, like this defendant, appears to have broken the law, we will hold them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “His conduct is not representative of the vast majority of police officers, who go to work every day looking to make their community safer.”
Stone retired fro the Toledo Police Department in January 2018.
“This case is a disappointing example of an individual that violated the public’s trust as well as the trust of his colleagues,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to fight crime, wherever it leads. Toledoans should rest assured, the Toledo Police Department is a top-notch police organization that will hold those who fall short accountable.”
The incident remains under investigation.
