First Alert Forecast: Early flurries, afternoon sun

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A few snow bands will continue this morning, especially west of Toledo and into Southeast Michigan. Temperatures will start in the upper teens and lower 20s.
The light snow threat will wrap up late morning with partly sunny skies breaking through. Highs today will reach the lower 30s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy. A snow system will be a close miss for Toledo, to the south. Areas to the south and west such as Defiance and Findlay could see up to half an inch. Toledo will likely only see a dusting, if that. Highs by the afternoon will reach the upper 30s.
The weekend will bring warmer weather and a time for showers. Highs will reach near 50 by Saturday afternoon and showers look to hold off till evening. Soaking rain will continue overnight and wrap up early Sunday. Sunday afternoon will turn breezy and cooler.
