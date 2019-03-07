Fighting back against human trafficking together

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Human trafficking has made national headlines over the last month, but local leaders want you to know that it’s happening right here in our own backyard. And they want help to fight it.
Experts in the field say the battle against human trafficking happens on the streets. While there is a lot being done, there’s still much more left to do.
"It's a war and we're fighting on many fronts and the more troops we have on the ground the more success we have," said Gary Smith, a professional truck driver for Garner Trucking, and an ambassador for Truckers Against Trafficking.
The Toledo Transportation Club is fighting to raise awareness about the reality of human trafficking and how we can all get involved to help.
"We have anywhere from about 25 million people enslaved in the world today and so we’re fighting against that,” said Jeff Wilbarger, executive director of The Daughter Project. “I can say well, I can’t help that many, but what I tell people is God doesn’t expect me to help 25 million people, but I can help one and then we can help a second. "
The Daughter Project and Truckers Against Trafficking said it’s all about being aware and speaking out.
Truckers Against Trafficking teaches their drivers what to look out for and how to call the national human trafficking hotline (1-888-3737-888.) To date they’ve trained 700,000 people, and truck drivers alone have made 2,200 calls identifying 1,100 victims.
“We’re using bystander intervention to essentially train these men and women who are already vigilant,” said Laura Cyrus, director of Corporate Engagement for Truckers Against Trafficking. “They are already crisscrossing our country and at any given time there are more truck drivers on the road than there are law enforcement officers, so we recognize that they can be a huge asset.”
Now other industries are following suit and teaching employees how to be on the lookout for human trafficking from the hotel industry to cosmetology and more.
Experts say you can be an agent of change whether by volunteering, making donations or raising awareness.
The Daughter Project is a local non-profit that comes alongside enslaved women to offer hope and healing. They've helped more than 50 women and children from right here in Lucas and Wood County and beyond.
“We look at them as people that deserve to have a life of their own and to not be controlled and manipulated and literally enslaved by other people,” said Wilbarger. “I think most people would agree that people shouldn’t be treated like that.“
Yet still Ohio remains one of the states with the most calls to the national human trafficking hotline. It’s because of how frequent it is that so many came together to spark change and plea for help.
”Everybody has a job to do and if we want to eradicate this, this atrocity, then we all have to gang up, we have to,” said Smith. “We can’t turn a blind eye.”
If you want to help The Daughter Project or Truckers Against Trafficking you can visit their websites.
If you want to report a case you can call that National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-3737-888 or you can text INFO or HELP to 233733.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.