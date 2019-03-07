Browns release veteran linebacker Jamie Collins

In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in Cleveland. The Browns have released Collins on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Collins had two years remaining on his contract. He was due to make $10.5 million this season and $12.5 million in 2020. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)