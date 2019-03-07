Andrews’ Raider and Toledo solider’s Medal of Honor found in Florida

(WTOL) - One of the most exciting tales of the Civil War is the story of the “Great Locomotive Chase."
It is the story of Andrews’ Raiders, a group of over 20 Union soldiers who, in 1862, daringly stole a Confederate locomotive in Georgia in an effort to disable and disrupt the rail line to Chattanooga before a planned Union assault.
The raid resulted in a dramatic chase and encounter - well known by students of Civil War history.
What isn’t well-known is that many of those heroic men were from Ohio, and more specifically Northwest Ohio. They were part of 21st regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry which had been mustered in Perrysburg after the war began.
One of those recruit was young Mark Wood.
A British immigrant who lived in the area, he like the others had volunteered for the dangerous assignment and had to wear civilian clothes to infiltrate the area behind the enemy lines. If they were caught, they would be executed.
The operation did fail in its effort as the Confederacy caught up with the locomotive, named “The General,” and every union soldier scattered for their lives. Many were caught and went to prison, and eight were hanged as spies.
Some escaped, including Wood.
He would live to fight other battles, be wounded and sent home and awarded with, like many of the courageous raiders, one of the first Congressional Medals of Honor. Mark Wood received his and returned to Toledo where he died in 1866.
His well-deserved Medal of Honor, though, was lost sometime after and not seen again.
Not until last week at a house in Orlando, Florida that was about to undergo renovation to be flipped.
Erin Kara and her husband Mike were told there might some little treasures in the house, and in their exploration of the home, they found a small wooden box. Inside the box was the time-worn Medal of Honor and ribbon that had been awarded to Corporal Mark Wood of the 21st Ohio Volunteer Infantry.
Erin Kara says “When I saw it, I didn’t even know what it was, so I had to look it up," said Erin. "I researched a lot to get background education on it.”
What she found was that Mark Wood was indeed a Medal of Honor recipient, and one of the very first ever awarded the honor.
That impressed her.
“The uniqueness of it, you know. and after researching I saw there were only 3,500 of these ever awarded ,and Abraham Lincoln would have been the one that would have given this one out, which is kind of a big deal,” Erin said.
It’s a big deal alright, and the Kara’s say that they would like the medal to go to a relative of Mark Wood or perhaps a history museum out there that wants to display it.
There are living descendants of Mark Wood, however efforts to contact them by WTOL have been unsuccessful at this time.
Local Historians in Toledo are excited by the news of the medal’s discovery and tell WTOL they hope that whoever eventually receives the it will put it on display so this special piece of history can be honored for what it represents and helps to tell the story of the Andrews’ Raiders.
