Your Day Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

Cheeseburger Casserole
March 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 11:30 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday is National Meatball Day, and you can celebrate it with this delicious Cheeseburger Casserole recipe cooked up by Tara Hogrefe of Eleat Culinary Services!

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages Beetnik meatballs (entree size)
  • 1 can (14.5 oz each) Organic Diced Tomatoes, drained
  • 1/2 cup organic Tomato Ketchup
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles
  • 1 tablespoon Organic Yellow Mustard
  • 1 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
  • 5 refrigerated large reduced fat biscuits, quartered (immaculate baking and Annies make good organic refrigerated biscuits)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
  2. Heat Beetnik precooked meatballs in skillet until just warm.
  3. Add drained tomatoes, ketchup, pickles and mustard to skillet; mix until blended.
  4. Place meat mixture in prepared dish; sprinkle with cheese and top with biscuit halves.
  5. Bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are fully cooked and golden brown and cheese is melted.
  6. Decorate lightly with squeezable ketchup and mustard.
  7. Serve immediately.

