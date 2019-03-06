Your Day Recipe: Cheeseburger Casserole

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday is National Meatball Day, and you can celebrate it with this delicious Cheeseburger Casserole recipe cooked up by Tara Hogrefe of Eleat Culinary Services!
Ingredients:
- 2 packages Beetnik meatballs (entree size)
- 1 can (14.5 oz each) Organic Diced Tomatoes, drained
- 1/2 cup organic Tomato Ketchup
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped dill pickles
- 1 tablespoon Organic Yellow Mustard
- 1 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
- 5 refrigerated large reduced fat biscuits, quartered (immaculate baking and Annies make good organic refrigerated biscuits)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
- Heat Beetnik precooked meatballs in skillet until just warm.
- Add drained tomatoes, ketchup, pickles and mustard to skillet; mix until blended.
- Place meat mixture in prepared dish; sprinkle with cheese and top with biscuit halves.
- Bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are fully cooked and golden brown and cheese is melted.
- Decorate lightly with squeezable ketchup and mustard.
- Serve immediately.
