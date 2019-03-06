Trump and Hillary trade Twitter jabs over Clinton’s 2020 decision

The calendar says 2019, but it sure feels like 2016.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 photo, a woman walks by banners of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during an election watch event hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. The United States headed for the polls to vote for their new president on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File) (Lee Jin-man)
March 6, 2019 at 5:56 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 5:56 AM

Author: Tegna

Published: 8:24 PM EST March 5, 2019

Updated: 8:25 PM EST March 5, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump's reaction to Hillary Clinton's decision to sit out the 2020 race for the White House led to a back-and-forth on Twitter between the two former presidential opponents.

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

It's clear Hillary Clinton got the message, even though Trump didn't tag her in his tweet.

Within an hour, the former presidential candidate tweeted out a gif from the movie “Mean Girls” with the caption, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

So if Tuesday is any indication don’t expect Trump and Hillary to keep quiet on Twitter about the other anytime soon.

