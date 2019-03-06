There’s only one Blockbuster Video store left in the world

FILE - This May 2, 2018 file photo shows the exterior of a Blockbuster Video store in Anchorage, Alaska. Despite the gift of the jockstrap worn by actor Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie "Cinderella Man" from HBO's John Oliver to bring traffic into the store, Blockbuster Alaska General Manager Kevin Daymude said the last two Blockbuster Video locations in Alaska will rent their last video on Sunday, July 15, 2018, apparently leaving the last Blockbuster Video in Bend, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) (Mark Thiessen)