Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s office deem reopened 2009 death investigation a suicide; will close case again

SANDUSKY COUNTY (WTOL) - After reopening a 2009 death investigation that was originally ruled a suicide, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office they still believe Leigh Ann Sluder’s death was a suicide.
Sluder’s case was reopened by police due to her connections with Daniel Myers.
Myers plead guilty to killing Heather Bogle in 2015.
Sluder was the mother of Myers’ son, and worked at Whirlpool with Myers and Bogle.
The sheriff’s office says the case was reopened in part because Leigh Ann’s family had multiple questions regarding her death, especially in the light of Myers pleading guilty to Bogle’s murder.
During the investigation of the reopened case, the sheriff’s office received what is believed to be Sluder’s suicide note.
Officials say Myers’ family was emptying out his trailer after his arrest in 2017 and found the note. Myers’ attorneys were notified of the note.
The family then turned the note over to police on Feb. 26 of this year.
Police had not found the note in the original 2009 investigation.
Police say the note is consistent with Sluder’s handwriting, and the paper it was written on appears to match a notebook that belonged to Sluder.
Officials say the letter supports that Sluder committed suicide, and that the case will be closed.
“The bombshell part of this was the fact that this letter did exist and we didn’t know about it for almost ten years,” said Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton.
Police also say the blood flows and the wound track found on Sluder at the time of her death is more consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
They were not able to collect any DNA from the rifle.
Officials say the note “paints Myers in an incredibly negative light," and say they believe Sluder’s suicide was motivated in part by the behavior of Myers and the way he treated her.
